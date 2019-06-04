Blac Chyna is returning to TV, and tensions are already running high in the first look at her new series, The Real Blac Chyna.

In the trailer for the show, that will air on The Zeus Network, Chyna comes to blows with her mom, Tokyo Toni. The fight begins in the kitchen when Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, gets in her daughter's face and demands that she "get things straight and get a therapist."

When Chyna blows smoke from a vape, Toni lashes out, "Put that down! Don't blow that smoke in my face, be a real woman for one minute!"

Unable to keep calm any longer, Chyna puts her hand in her mom's face, proclaiming, "It's you, it's you, it's f**kng you! Get out of my face!"

Toni responds, "Nobody took care of your a** but me!"

Continuing to yell at her daughter, Toni declares, "You put your hand in my face girl, you're going to stretch your a** along this motherf**king kitchen! You better keep your motherf**king hands out of my face!"

"Don't do it again! You do it again, imma rock your world!" she adds. Egging on her mother, Chyna bites back, "Don't do it again! You do it again, imma rock your world!"

"Bye b**ch, I'm gone," Toni responds.

That's not the end of this altercation, because cameras then show the mother and daughter attempting to physically fight one another as several men try to hold them back.

Chyna posted the clip to her Instagram, along with the caption: "Change doesn't happen overnight. There's no button that's pushed to magically alter everything. Change happens little by little. Day by day. Hour by hour... This is my life ... The Real Blac Chyna."

The clip comes after the 31-year-old model has said that she's trying to work on herself and her relationship with Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiance and the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

"I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna told ET of Kardashian at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with with the mother of two:

