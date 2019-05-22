ET Will Be Live at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019

The gag-worthiest weekend of the year is upon us.

ET has your all-access pass to RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019. We'll be wigging out and broadcasting live as queens from every season of RuPaul's Drag Race convene at the Los Angeles Convention Center for a weekend of glitter, goopery and all things drag.

Keep it locked on ET Live starting Friday as we bring you complete coverage of DragCon, from panel highlights to live performances to exclusive interviews for all your favorite queens. Trust us, you will not want to miss a second of it -- after all, you never know when Alyssa Edwards might pop in for a surprise appearance.

FRIDAY

The first day of DragCon includes a live recording of The Official RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast and a Comedy Queens: Seriously Funny panel featuring the likes of Nina West, Pandora Boxx and Meatball. Make sure you tune into ET Live for:

3:00 p.m.: Adore Delano Live!

Adore famously competed on American Idol before her Drag Race tenure and has since released three albums of her own. We will live stream her performance on the Main Stage and Adore will stop by for an exclusive interview.

See Friday's schedule of events here.

SATURDAY

DragCon continues with RuPaul herself DJing a dance party on the Main Stage and the Judgey Judies panel with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. Make sure you tune into ET Live for:

9:30 a.m.: RuPaul's Opening Remarks

ET will be on the floor for the official ribbon cutting and opening remarks from Mama Ru.

10:50 a.m.: Nikki Blonsky Live!

Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray will give a performance from the Main Stage.

1:00 p.m.: Drag Eye for the Queer Guy

We'll sit down with Carson Kressley before and after his "Drag Eye for the Queer Guy" panel, during which All Stars 4 winner Trinity the Tuck will get Carson all up in drag for the first time ever. This is a makeover you do not want to miss.

5:00 p.m.: Soju's K-pop Idol

Everybody's favorite cyst-er will bring her love for all things K-pop to the Main Stage.

Plus: Make sure you stay tuned in for an interview with season 10 fan-favorite Mayhem Miller (after her Cupid, You Stupid! panel) and the queens of season 11. You know you want to hear what Vanjie and Silky Nutmeg Ganache have to say.

See Saturday's schedule of events here.

SUNDAY

The final day of DragCon includes a live recording of UNHhhh with Trixie Mattel and Katya and Fashion Photo RuView with Aquaria and Raja, as well as a She's Got More To Say: Queens Who Left Too Soon panel. Make sure you tune into ET Live for:

12:30 p.m.: Rebecca Black Live!

It may not be Friday, but Rebecca Black will be getting down on the Main Stage.

Plus: The heart of season 10 and All Stars 4, Monique Heart, will bring her oh-ah-ah sensation to the ET Live both, plus a must-see interview with season 11's Miss Congeniality frontrunner, Nina West.

See Sunday's schedule of events here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RuPaul's Drag Race': Vanjie Reveals Why Her Time on Season 11 Was 'Legendary' (Exclusive)

'Drag Race' Judges Dish on the Brooke Lynn Hytes/Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Romance (Exclusive)

Here's the 'Drag Race' Moment That Still Makes RuPaul Cry