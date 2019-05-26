Davinity Taylor is here to sashay, shantay and slay!

The tables were turned onDrag Racejudge Carson Kressley at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 on Saturday, as he was given a drag makeover courtesy of Trinity "the Tuck" Taylor.

"It's not for the first time [I've gotten a drag makeover]. I am a gay man," Kressley told ET's Brice Sander ahead of the big moment. "Of course I've dabbled, but I've never had it professionally done, being put into drag professionally by, I think, one of the best queens that's ever been on the show, which is Trinity Taylor."

"Usually when I do drag, I look like Juliette Lewis, which, she's beautiful. No shade against Juliette Lewis, but I think I'm going to have a different look, and hopefully I'll look like Trinity's slightly older sister," he joked.

The former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star wasn't planning to channel every aspect of Trinity "the Tuck," however. " "I don't know that we're going to be tucking," he said. "I've gotta get to the airport right after. That could be uncomfortable."

During the "Drag Eye for the Queer Guy" makeover, Kressley told the crowd that he picked out his drag name decades earlier. "Lisa New Sonata," he revealed. "And I really like it. I think it suits me!"

With Trinity's gorgeous red wig on (yes, she really took it straight off her head and gave it to Kressley), the TV host was ready for a new identity. "I kind of look a little like Michelle Visage!" he marveled.

"[I'm] Davinity Taylor. I am the third cousin once removed of Trinity 'the Tuck,'" he reintroduced himself to ET after the makeover. "Lisa New Sonata is an amazing drag queen, but that is not her. I just wasn't feeling her today, but after Trinity worked her magic, I just feel like I'm Davinity Taylor."

"This is crazy. I felt like I was purposely not looking in the mirror at all, and Trinity was doing her magic. And I was like, 'Oh, I wonder what it's going to look like... She was saying, 'Oh, we don't have enough time, you don't look that good,' and then I saw how gorgeous I looked, I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to sashay, I'm going to shantay, I'm going to slay!'" he raved. "I feel like I look like Michelle Visage, Ariel the mermaid and Trinity all had a baby, and that is me."

Watch the video below for more of ET's RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 coverage.

Additional reporting by Larry Dechant.

