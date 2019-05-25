Patrick Starrr is so glad the James Charles, Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star drama is over.

The YouTube beauty community was not expecting to be consumed with a viral feud involving Charles, Westbrook and Star, but it has now come to an end.

"I'm glad it's over! We can get back to what we are meant to be doing," Starrr told ET's Brice Sander at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday. "And the only drama that Patrick Starrr has is on the eyes. Glitter, lashes, that is what I am here for!"

Over the last couple of weeks, Charles, Westbrook and Star kept calling each other out and sending "facts and receipts" via videos. The spat began when Westbrook posted a lengthy video announcing the end of her friendship with Charles and claiming he stole her ideas, among other accusations. Charles responded with an apology video of his own, but Star decided to get involved, announcing that he was on Westbrook's side. However, the three pledged to put the drama behind them and move on.

Starrr, on his end, arrived to DragCon fabulously dressed in a blue-and-gold ensemble and his signature turban. Sharing that he "showed up and showed out" with his beautiful gown designed by a FIDM alumni, Starrr couldn't help but gush over the "amazing" energy at the event.

"The energy in here is amazing," Starrr expressed. "It's always fun and unexpected."

Instagram Story

Fans also got to know more about Starrr during a fun game of "Block Me," where he answered questions by pulling blocks from a Jenga game. The first one, "Give up the internet or bathing for a month?"

"This is what I do! I would give up bathing for a month. The internet, I live, I breathe the internet," he replied.

He then had to choose between "love or money," to which he said, "Love, everybody say love!"

See below for more of ET's RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 coverage.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Silky Nutmeg Ganache Addresses Online Haters and 'Being Truly Loved' By Fans (Exclusive)

RuPaul’s DragCon 2019: Michelle Visage Open Up About Lifelong Friendship With RuPaul

RuPaul's DragCon 2019: Ross Mathews Reveals If There Is a Special Someone In His Life (Exclusive)

Related Gallery