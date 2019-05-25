Silky Nutmeg Ganache is feeling the love, even when online trolls try to take her down.

ET's Brice Sander and Jason Carter caught up with the fabulous RuPaul's Drag Race finalist at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, where she called out her haters.

"Online, I am the most hated. Oh, yes I am!" Silky stated. "But the reality of it is, in person, I am truly loved and I appreciate that. [I appreciate] that little old me, a little boy from Mississippi, can come to LA and be loved and accepted. That is the beautiful thing about the LGBTQ community. When we choose to show it. So make sure you show a lot of love over these next Pride months."

After giving it her all in season 11 of Drag Race, Silky is in the final four and up against Yvie Oddly, Brooke Lynn Hytes and A'Keria C. Davenport. In the last episode, the panel loved Silky's nude illusion runway gown and performance, admitting that while the Reverend Doctor was not "technically perfect," they couldn't help but want to see her in the finale.

"I got on this show to empower myself and to show my family a bigger world," she told ET. "And gratefully, I took my grand mama to London last year. She had never been out of the country. These are the beautiful stories that people need to hear."

And while Silky may be close to becoming America's Next Drag Superstar, she admitted that her grandmother is rooting for A'Keria.

"I think it's a beautiful thing and I should let people know. My grandmother loves A'Keria," Silky said. "And I think she see herself in A'Keira. I think that's beautiful that an 82-year-old lady can find common ground with a 30-year-old drag queen."

See more highlights from RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019, below.

