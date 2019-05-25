RuPaul has no plans of ever slowing down.

The beloved TV personality has a slew of projects in the works and can't see himself ever taking a break and retiring. ET's Jason Carter sat down with the "queen of drags" at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, where opened up about his love of creating and producing content he's proud of.

"I love being creative, whether I am making money or not. I love being creative," Ru expressed. "As long as there is a piece of paper and some tape, I can be creative and create something. That is what I am all about. I'm going to keep doing that."

With a career spanning 20 years, there's no doubt the icon has left a mark in pop culture history.

"We just wanted to have fun. We knew that we wanted to create a platform to celebrate drag, the art of drag and expression," he said of his career and success. "And that was really the goal, because I love drag. Even though I do drag, I am a fan of drag and I wanted to celebrate it and that's what happened. And here we are about to start our 12th year of doing Drag Race."

So after 12 years on the air and the show being so popular, has drag become mainstream? If you ask Ru, he doesn't think so.

"On the surface it's mainstream, but on a deeper level it can never be mainstream because drag challenges people to look beyond what their driver's license describes them as," he explained. "Drag challenges you to discover your true self, and your true self is an extension of the power that created the whole universe, and that is a lot for most people to take in. In that respect, most people won't be able to, so it can't be mainstream."

"Plus, drag is dangerous, it's not politically correct -- and it's sassy," Ru added.

Additionally, Ru also touched on how excited he is about his role in the upcoming Netflix series, AJ and the Queen. The story follows a down-on-her-luck drag queen who picks up a 10-year-old stowaway.

"It's the most challenging thing I've ever done. It's acting like a real human," he shared. "Usually in acting roles I play the gay best friend or the neighbor, this is a fully-rounded human being with all the emotions. It was a challenge, but I am so proud of it."

