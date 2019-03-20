Love is in the air in the werkroom!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 is delivering a first for the series: a romance! Well, a potential romance at this point, between Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Brooke Lynn Hytes (Well, save for Jinkx Monsoon's crush on Ivy Winters in season five). The queens first got flirty when they de-dragged for the first time on episode one, with Vanjie quipping, “I'm standing in the corner, peepin' Tom tease, watchin' Miss Brooke get out of drag y'all. I'm sorry y'all missing in action. It's good in person!” Then, in episode three, A’Keria Chanel Davenport noticed a brief lip lock and some subtle PDA Vanjie and Brooke indulged in before taking the runway.

"What's going on?" she asked in a confessional. "It might be something beautiful blossoming from this werkroom."

"When I heard rumors that this is happening behind the scenes, I was like, 'Please bring me that!'" judge Ross Mathews tells ET. "I think it's the one thing we haven't delivered on a season of Drag Race."

"We don't get to know anything," Michelle Visage adds. "I'll leave it at that. I don't know anything. Ru knows, but the judges don't know what goes on in the werkroom ... I like that, though."

ET spoke with all four permanent judges -- Ross, Michelle Carson Kressley and RuPaul -- at PaleyFest L.A., just days after Vanjie joined ET in studio and blushed over talk of her fling with Brooke.

"I mean, listen -- first of all, I'm very authentic," Vanjie admits, starting to blush. "What you see is what you get, it is what it is. And you know, when you trapped up and there's somebody you see, you see a piece of trade coming in and you're not gonna make a move? S**t! Maybe we can get a little bit of d**k and a little bit of crown."

"I think they're gonna be a really cute couple, if they become a couple,” Carson shares. “I don't know I'm waiting to see it's like...it's like The Bachelor."

Fans will have to keep tuning into RuPaul’s Drag Race every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to see where the flirtation goes. In the meantime, watch the video below to find out what advice the judges would’ve given Vanjie so far in season 11.

