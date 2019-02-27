Talk about a gag!

The 15 new queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race gave students at The New School in New York City the shock of their college careers when they busted through their lecture hall doors for an impromptu, mid-class surprise -- and only ET was on hand to capture the magical experience!

“This was a miracle that happened right here!” professor Joe E. Jeffreys marveled to ET after the surprise. “All of my students, this was a total surprise to them today. They had no idea that the contestants were gonna walk through that door.”

“It was amazing!” season 11 contestant Shuga Cain mused. “They had no idea we were coming and the whole cast showed up. It was so great! They were amazing.”

“We were all gagged!” student Elliott Ryan admitted. “I'm gonna be gagged all day, all week, all year that this happened. As a queer person, it’s amazing to see the titans of the queen community, drag queens, producers -- the people that make it happen -- I don’t know. It was just amazing. Amazing to witness it and be a part of it.”

The queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 11 pose with students and staff from The New School in New York City. ET

Jeffreys teaches a course called “RuPaul’s Drag Race and Its Impact” at The New School, which gives students an in-depth history of the art of drag, from inception to the past decade of Drag Race. The class got a very special “lecture” from the season 11 cast, who sat in a circle with the class to answer all their burning questions about drag, the show and life.

“Just listening to the queens talk and being so real and honest, just hearing their experiences and the advice they were giving us, I think was just so sweet and genuine and really nice,” student Vanessa Byrne shared.

“It's the most exciting thing to know that we were just in the room with the future winner!” classmate Maggie Mosbarger added. “We were with royalty today. That was amazing.”

Watch the surprise play out in the video above. Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for season 11 on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.

