Kacey Musgraves wasn't the only show-stopping performer at her concert on Friday night.

The "Follow Your Arrow" singer surprised the crowd at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles by bringing out RuPaul's Drag Race's Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck -- the winners of the show's fourth All Stars season.

“If you’re here tonight, it means you are missing out on the season finale of season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars," Musgraves told the audience, before bringing out the show's winners, dressed in their sparkling crowns and scepters. “Tonight we have not one but two queens!"

The 30-year-old singer, who was in Los Angeles on her Oh, What a World tour, served as a guest judge on this season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

I would watch Kacey Musgraves’ Drag Race tbh!!! pic.twitter.com/gqn5Y0eaIW — Ira (@ira) February 16, 2019

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Musgraves is a winner herself, after taking home the coveted Album of the Year award at the 2019 GRAMMYs on Sunday for her record, Golden Hour.

"I’m just, it’s really just unbelievable. This record is so personal to me,” Musgraves told ET backstage after her big win. "It means so much to me, and I played outside my own lines a little bit and you know, I wanted to make something that felt really good and I wanted to take my time and do it, and I don’t know, I just feel like, I’m just thankful I got the chance to make music.”

"Music to me isn’t about what’s better, who’s better, so it can feel funny. There’s so much contest involved sometimes,” she continued. "Don’t let that take away from the fact that I’m so proud right now. But it’s interesting, there’s so many different kinds of music out there, and to say that something is the best the whole year when art and music is -- and shows even -- it really seems like creative people are shining right now, so to be a part of any of that is insane.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's Who Won 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4'

Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' Wins Album of the Year at 2019 GRAMMYs

Kacey Musgraves Pays Tribute to Her Album Cover With Valentino Gown at 2019 GRAMMYs

Related Gallery