And the award for Album of the Year goes to Kacey Musgraves!

The country artist was the winner of the biggest honor of the night, taking home the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

Emotionally taking the stage, Musgraves -- wowing in a bright red voluminous mini dress -- was shocked to hear her name called.

"I don’t even know what to say," the brunette beauty said, adding that everyone in the category had amazing albums. "I am very thankful and winning doesn't make my album any better than anybody else's in that category. They are all so good."

She also thanked her team and her husband, Ruston Kelly, as well as her fans.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Golden Hour beat out Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Drake's Scorpion, H.E.R. by H.E.R., Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe, Black Panther: The Album and By the Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile.

Musgraves had a phenomenal night, sweeping all four categories that she was nominated in. She also won Best Country Album, Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy" and Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies."

The country superstar also performed during the Dolly Parton tribute, as well as sang her own song, "Rainbow."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Musgraves also looked gorgeous in a nude tulle gown from the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2018 collection while on the red carpet.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"It's really actually so comfortable. I feel like that is a rarity," she told ET's Sophie Schillaci and Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "Sometimes you're like, 'I can't breathe and it's fine, my ribs are cracking in half.' But this one's fine!"

The stunning look reminded Musgraves of a fan, which has a very special meaning to her.

"I guess a little secret is that it kinda reminded me of a fan, which is kind of a nod to the cover of my album," she revealed. "So that's one reason why I really liked it."

She also reacted to her earlier wins of the night. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Wins 1st Ever GRAMMY As Husband Offset Joins Her Onstage During Acceptance Speech

GRAMMYs 2019: Aretha Franklin Honored With Powerhouse Tribute Performance

2019 GRAMMYs Pay Tribute to Biggest Music Stars We've Lost This Year With Touching 'In Memoriam'

Related Gallery