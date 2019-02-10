It's a win for Cardi B!

The 26-year-old rapper won her first GRAMMY, taking home the best rap album trophy for her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, at Sunday's 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

Taking the stage in a spectacular white, off-the-shoulder fringe dress with matching gloves, Cardi was visibly emotional and excited for her major win as her husband, Offset, accompanied her.

"I can't breathe. Oh, my goodness, child," she said as she fought back tears. "The nerves. I am so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed. I just want to say thank you to everybody that was involved."

She continued, thanking her team before turning her attention to her 6-month-old daughter, Kulture.

"I want to thank my daughter," she began. "When I found out that I was pregnant, my album was not complete. I had like three songs. ... We was like, 'We have to get this album done so I can shoot these videos before I am showing.' It was very long nights."

Cardi also thanked her husband, Offset. In December, she announced she had split from the Migos rapper, but they appear to be on good terms now. "You, husband, thank you," Cardi said. "Nah, serious, because he was like, 'You gonna do this album, girl. We gonna have this baby. We gonna make this album.'"

Cardi is also the first solo female act to win Best Rap Album. Lauryn Hill won in 1997 as part of the hip-hop group Fugees.

The rapper, who also performed "Money" during the ceremony, received a total of five nominations this year, including album of the year for Invasion of Privacy.

Her single, "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, is up for record the year; "Be Careful" is being recognized in the best rap performance category; and her collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," is nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category.

Prior to winning, Cardi and Offset posed fabulously -- and gave a lot of PDA -- on the red carpet.

