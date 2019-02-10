Latinx stars stepped up their fashion game at Sunday’s 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet.

J Balvin, who's been in Los Angeles promoting his new GUESS capsule collection, arrived in an all-black edgy ensemble. The Colombian singer is nominated for Record of the Year for Cardi B’s “I Like It,” which also features Bad Bunny.

Balvin also participated in Camila Cabello’s opening performance, singing his hit song, “Mi Gente.” Ricky Martin also joined the “Havana” singer on stage for what’s easily one of the most memorable opening numbers in recent history for the awards show.

Martin melted our hearts on the red carpet, posing for photogs with his son.

And, who didn't love Cabello's pretty in pink look? She arrived in a custom Armani Privé long-sleeved fuchsia gown fully embroidered in pink crystals, with a high neck and open back.

Also looking sharp on the carpet was Wilmer Valderrama, who wore a tailored black suit with a white button-up.

Rising star Lele Pons turned heads in a gold dress and knee-high boots. The “Celoso” singer told ET she attended the awards show to support Cabello. More on that in the video player below.

Angela Aguilar looked dazzling in a white-and-blue gown. The 15-year-old singer performed during the pre-GRAMMY show and is one of the youngest GRAMMY nominees. Aguilar, whose dad is legendary singer Pepe Aguilar, was nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Earlier this week, she stopped by ET’s studio to perform her hit song, “La Llorona.” Watch the performance here.

COASTCITY rocked custom-made leather jackets by Zadig Voltaire for the special night. The duo, composed of Jean Rodriguez and Danny Flores, received their first GRAMMY nomination this year in the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album category.

“It's very exciting to be recognized by the Academy and be around our colleagues and musicians and friends,” Flores told ET earlier this week.

“This is our first-ever GRAMMY nomination, American GRAMMY. We're so excited with what this little album has done. It’s been amazing, we're so thankful,” Rodriguez added. “It's a crazy category because it mixes urban, rock and alternative music all into one, which is perfect for us because we have all of those elements but there's a lot of friends in there, so it's going to be cool.”

Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez also turned heads in stylish designs. The "I LIke It" singer walked the red carpet in a show-stopping ensemble from the fall 1995 collection by Mugler.

Lopez wore a white, bejeweled Ralph & Russo gown, which she paired with a wide-brimmed hat.

