The 2019 GRAMMY Awards are on fire!

Camila Cabello, along with J Balvin, Ricky Martin and American-Cuban jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, kicked off the 61st annual music ceremony with an explosive performance of her hit song, "Havana."

Dressed in an eye-catching yellow bustier with a matching skirt and shoe and hot pink robe (which she then slipped off), Cabello belted out the song as she recreated her iconic music video and went through various rooms in a two-story set. She, along with colorful-dressed dancers, then showed off their moves, as Young Thug made a guest appearance to sing his part of the song.

The Cuba-inspired performance was filled with dancers, musicians and plenty of hip-shaking moments!

The crowd instantly went wild when Martin, dressed in all white, came out and sang along with Cabello. Balvin added another level of excitement when the Colombian singer stepped out in all red, to sing a verse of his mega-hit "Mi Gente" as Sandoval and his trumpet jammed out!

The performance marked Cabello's GRAMMY debut. The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony member is nominated for two awards, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album, Camila.

Balvin is also nominated alongside Cardi B and Bad Bunny for "I Like It." Expect plenty more show-stopping performances during the ceremony.

ET caught up with Cabello during the red carpet where she revealed that her performance was inspired by her grandmother.

"I definitely feel a little bit nervous right now, but I think that the more nerves, the better the show. You know, but it's basically based on my family – specifically on my grandma’s upbringing," Cabello said of her opening performance, before teasing more of it. "She was raised in Havana in a thing called a Solara Benero, which is basically like a poor person’s – it’s like a big house, but each family only has one room in the house, and there’s a common patio that everybody shares and the musicians would go and jam out and such."

"And my grandma would always be there, like, dancing and singing with people," she added. "So the whole thing is basically based off that vibe. It’s like a big Latin block party. So it should hopefully feel like a party."

For more of ET's GRAMMY coverage, watch below.

