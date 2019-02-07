Angela Aguilar is a force to be reckoned with!

Daughter of acclaimed four-time GRAMMY-award winning singer Pepe Aguilar, Angela is paving her own refreshing and admirable path in Latin music. At only 15 years old, she is a two-time Latin GRAMMY nominee and is now 2019's youngest GRAMMY nominee.

Her debut album, Primero Soy Mexicana -- which translates to "First, I Am Mexican" -- is nominated for the Best Regional Mexican Music Album at this year's ceremony and is described as a collection of traditional Mexican ranchero songs with a contemporary mix that "pays homage to the past and connects her to the present and future."

"This is crazy! This is like a dream come true," Angela tells ET's Denny Directo of the recognition. "You never think about releasing an album and just getting so many awards for it, it's so weird."

Music and talent run in her blood, and her family could not be happier for all the praise and honors she is receiving.

"They're excited as well, but they always remind me that I didn't start music for awards, I didn't do this for that," she stressed. "We want to make good music, and if I make good music, then this is just a consequence."

With her dad as her GRAMMYs date this Sunday, and the rest of her family and best friend cheering her on during the pre-telecast, Angela credits her father's legacy and help for her triumph.

"My dad, he knows how to guide me in these things," she shared. "It's like I have Superman teaching me about everything. It's so cool!"

So is it intimidating continuing her family's musical legacy? Her grandfather is Antonio Aguilar, the Mexican singer, actor, film producer and star from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema in the 50s, while her grandmother, Flor Silvestre, is also a reknowned singer, actress and equestrienne.

"It's not so much intimidating, I just respect it a lot, and I think it's almost like an honor," she expressed about being part of the "family business." "I feel like it gives me the opportunity to have a spotlight on me, and everyone watching what I do and everything. But at the same time, everyone is watching what I do. So I just want to be [me] and get to their level, because it's a great level to be at."

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Angela is not only confident in her sound but is a proud Mexican-American -- and makes it a point to share her culture with her public.

"I was born in Los Angeles. I've studied all my life here, but I'm Mexican, and my parents are Mexican, and I identify as Mexican-American. I'm saying that before everything," Angela firmly stated. "I'm appreciating my roots and where I came from, which is Mexico. I'm appreciating the traditions. That CD that I came out with, it was like a tribute to the women that have opened the doors for me to be able to sing this genre, because there aren't that many women that sing regional Mexican music. It was a tribute to them, like a little 'thank you' for letting me do what I love."

Meanwhile, Angela also treated ET with a gorgeous live performance of her song, "Llorona." Watch in the video below.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

