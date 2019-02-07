It's hard to believe that it's been 17 years since this year's GRAMMYs host, Alicia Keys, nabbed the Best New Artist award!



After all, since nabbing a total of five GRAMMYs back in 2002, she's gone on to win 10 more, received numerous NAACP Image, ASCAP and songwriting awards, made us want to visit New York every chance we get, co-founded the non-profit group, Keep a Child Alive, and become a coach on The Voice.



Needless to say, Keys has certainly made good on the promise and hopefulness that comes with the Best New Artist title, and she's in good company. Over the last 30 years, now-megastars like Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Adele and the late Amy Winehouse have all earned the coveted GRAMMY.

What may surprise you more are the artists who didn't win in some of those years (sorry, Justin Bieber) and some of the bands and singers who were clearly stiff competition for the winners. Then there's that one group that even had the award taken away from them...



Can't remember everyone who's scored Best New Artist over the past three decades? Click through the gallery below for a refresher, then wow all your friends at your GRAMMY party this weekend.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

