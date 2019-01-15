After winning over two dozen GRAMMY Awards over the course of her career thus far, Alicia Keys is finally going to be taking the stage as the show's next host!

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the multi-talented singer on Monday at a promo shoot for the upcoming awards show, and she could hardly contain her excitement at the opportunity to emcee the star-studded ceremony.

"This is my first time. I am thrilled!" Keys, 37, exclaimed. "It's a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored -- especially so many women that are [going to be] honored -- and are gonna be celebrated that night."

For Keys, getting the chance to help shine a light on so many talented artists is a really exciting prospect.

"I want to celebrate! I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

As for what fun plans she has in the works, Keys is keeping everything pretty hush-hush, but she's also making the show her own.

When asked if she's reached out to previous hosts James Corden -- who led the show the last two years -- or LL Cool J, who served as emcee for five consecutive ceremonies in a row, Keys said she doesn't plan to.

"No, I don't need any advice from them," the singer declared with confidence.

As part of the GRAMMY Awards promo shoot, Keys appeared alongside all of her many GRAMMY awards, which were displayed on the top of a piano and she played a tune and promoted the show. And the experience was one that really felt special to her.

"I'm aware that I have 15 GRAMMYs, but I don't exactly look at them on a piano everyday," Keys said with a laugh. "It's a really beautiful, blessed, incredible feeling."

The singer pledged that viewers are going to get a similar feeling from this year's big show, sharing, "It's gonna be a vibe. We're gonna have an amazing time."

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.



