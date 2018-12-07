GRAMMYs 2019: Taylor Swift, Beyonce and More Snubs and Surprises

The 2019 GRAMMY nominations are here -- and there are more than a few shockers!

Perennial favorites Taylor Swift and Beyonce were shut out of the major categories, despite both having eligible offerings this year, while a few surprising names made the lists for Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

This year featured a major move for the GRAMMYs, as they increased the number of nominees in the general field categories -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- from five to eight, meaning even more artists are in the running for the coveted golden gramophone. Make sure you check up on eligibility restrictions to see who we already knew wouldn't be getting a nom -- and then read on for the biggest snubs and surprises!

SNUBS

Taylor Swift

Despite being a GRAMMY darling for over a decade now, and having one of the biggest albums of the year -- with her sixth studio offering, Reputation -- Swift was shut out of the major categories. She did, however, land a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Carters

It's not the GRAMMYs unless Beyonce's getting snubbed! Like Swift, Bey and husband Jay-Z's collaborative album, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, was shut out of the major awards. They did end up with a handful of nods, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Performance for "SUMMER," and Best Music Video for their truly stunning Louvre takeover, "APESH*T."

Ariana Grande

Ari's first-ever No. 1 hit, the breakup anthem "Thank u, next," wasn't eligible for this year's awards, but her fourth studio album, Sweetener, was. Unfortunately, the singer didn't land any major noms, but she's still has a shot at winning her first GRAMMY, with nods in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance category, for Sweetener and "God Is a Woman," respectively.

Carrie Underwood

The country queen's triumphant return fell just short of GRAMMY glory on Friday, when her Cry Pretty album was shut of all of the major music and country categories. Underwood can console herself with the shelf full of AMAs, CMAs, CMT Awards and more that she's won in the past year -- but it's OK to shed a few tears over this one.

Nicki Minaj

The rapper's regally-titled 2018 album, Queen, didn't garner her any royal followers at the Recording Academy, as she was shut out of all GRAMMY categories while rap rival Cardi B scored five nods, some for major awards. Minaj was, however, a featured act on Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys, which scored an Album of the Year nomination.

BTS

While the group became the first-ever K-pop act to score a GRAMMY nomination on Friday, their category, Best Recording Package, is actually awarded to the album's art director -- in this case, HuskyFox, who designed the look for BTS' nominated album, Love Yourself: Tear. The group's army of devoted fans were hoping for some more major nominations, but we'll have to wait until next year to see if they can break through in one of the bigger pop categories!

SURPRISES

Post Malone

Maybe he's not cursed after all! The 23-year-old rapper was one of the stars of GRAMMYs morning on Friday, landing nods in two of the top three categories for his album beerbongs & bentleys, and his song with 21 Savage, "Rockstar." Posty also scored two more nominations, for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Better Now") and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Rockstar").

Brandi Carlile

The singer-songwriter's nominations likely come as no surprise to fans who heard her stellar sixth studio offering, By the Way, I Forgive You, but casual music fans may have been surprised to hear her name pop up in so many major categories. Carlile was nominated in all three major categories, scoring Album of the Year and Best Americana Album, as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots song for her single, "The Joke."

H.E.R.

One of the pleasant surprises on the Best New Artist list, the R&B songstress -- real name: Gabi Wilson -- not only got the nod in the up-and-coming category, but also scored Album of the Year and Best R&B Album nominations for her self-titled offering, as well as Best R&B Song for "Focus."

Bebe Rexha

Another surprising name on the Best New Artist list, Rexha may have a raised a few eyebrows in the category since she's been writing and releasing music since 2013 -- including penning the massive Eminem and Rihanna hit "The Monster." However, like Alessia Cara before her, the Recording Academy's stipulations for the Best New Artist award played into Rexha's favor, scoring her a nod in one of the GRAMMYs' most competitive categories after a breakout year.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Feb. 10, 2019, on CBS. Stay tuned to ET Live for complete coverage of music's biggest stars.

