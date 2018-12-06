The 2019 GRAMMY nominations are here -- and one of rap's biggest names didn't make the list.

While Cardi B scored five nods -- including major nominations in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories -- Nicki Minaj was entirely shut out of the musical awards show, save for a guest appearance on Post Malone's heavily nominated beerbongs & bentleys.

Cardi, meanwhile, will likely be front row at the February awards show, waiting to see if her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and Bad Bunny/J Balvin collab, "I Like It," will win the night's big awards. The 26-year-old rapper was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," and Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful."

The feud between the rap queens has been well-documented. After a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in September, Cardi and Nicki traded barbs on social media and beyond -- with Nicki taking to her Queen Radio show to claim that her friend, Rah Ali, had hit Cardi with “the hardest punches you’ve ever heard in your life.”

Later, Cardi took to her Instagram page, posting a series of videos calling out Nicki's behavior in the aftermath of the NYFW altercation.

“Do you want to be the victim or do you want to be the gangsta? You lie so much you can’t even keep up with your f**kn' lies,” the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said in her video rant. “First you saying that your cameramen got the footage, but now you talking about you wanna pay somebody $100,000 to give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you talking!”

However, the pair seemed to put the feud on hold at the end of October, sharing positive messages on social media.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” Nicki tweeted. “We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

Cardi reposted the message on her Instagram account, adding her own caption encouraging “positivity.”

“@Nickiminaj alright then!” she wrote. “Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

