2019 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Complete List

By John Boone‍
Did your fave make the guest list for Music's Biggest Night?

On Friday morning, the Recording Academy, with the help of Alessia Cara, Janelle Monae and Shawn Mendes, announced nominations for the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, spanning every genre of music over a whopping 84 categories. This year, there are more nominees than ever, as the four biggest awards -- Record, Album and Song of the year, plus Best New Artist -- have expanded from five to eight slots. There's also a newly rebranded Best Immersive Audio Album category!

At this year's show, Bruno Mars collected all three of the night's top honors, but it's anyone's guess who will take home Golden Gramophones come 2019. We'll find out when the 61st annual GRAMMYs air on Feb. 10 on CBS.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"God's Plan," Drake
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar," Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
"The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. ft. Maren Morris

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computers, Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, feat. Kendrick Lamar

SONG OF THE YEAR

“All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Boo’d Up," Ella Mai
“God’s Plan," Drake
“In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
“The Joke," Brandi Carlile
“The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris
“Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“This Is America," Childish Gambino

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Colors,” Beck
“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga
“Better Now,” Post Malone

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Fall in Line," Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
"Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
"Say Something," Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL

Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It,” Fisher
“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, Sophie
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Four Out of Five," Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good," Chris Cornell
"Made An America," The Fever 333
"Highway Tune," Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable," Halestorm

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Condemned to the Gallows," Between The Buried And Me
"Honeycomb," Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah," High on Fire
"Betrayer," Trivium
"On My Teeth," Underoath

BEST ROCK SONG

“Black Smoke Rising,” Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“Mantra,” Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Masseduction,” Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats,” Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Bjork
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseducation, St. Vincent

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Long As I Live," Toni Braxton
"Summer," The Carters
"Y O Y," Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part," H.E.R Featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began," PJ Morton

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand," Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight," Bettye LaVette
"Honest," MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love," PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
"Made For Love," Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

BEST R&B SONG

"Boo'd Up," Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"Come Through and Chill," Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer," Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
"Focus," Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Long As I Live," Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

 

BEST R&B ALBUM

Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

 

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

 

BEST RAP SONG

 

BEST RAP ALBUM

 

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

 

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

 

BEST COUNTRY SONG

 

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

 

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

 

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

 

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

 

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

 

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

 

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

 

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

 

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

 

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

 

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

 

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

 

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

 

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

 

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

 

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

 

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

 

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

 

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

 

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

 

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

 

BEST FOLK ALBUM

 

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS

 

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

 

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

 

BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM

 

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)

 

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

 

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

 

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

 

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

 

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

 

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

 

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

 

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

 

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

 

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

 

BEST ALBUM NOTES

 

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

 

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

 

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

 

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

 

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

 

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

 

BEST OPERA RECORDING

 

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

 

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

 

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

 

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

 

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

 

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

 

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Apesh*t,” The Carters
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas
“Pynk,” Janelle Monae
“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack

BEST MUSIC FILM

Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
The King

