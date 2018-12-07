2019 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Complete List

Did your fave make the guest list for Music's Biggest Night?

On Friday morning, the Recording Academy, with the help of Alessia Cara, Janelle Monae and Shawn Mendes, announced nominations for the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, spanning every genre of music over a whopping 84 categories. This year, there are more nominees than ever, as the four biggest awards -- Record, Album and Song of the year, plus Best New Artist -- have expanded from five to eight slots. There's also a newly rebranded Best Immersive Audio Album category!

At this year's show, Bruno Mars collected all three of the night's top honors, but it's anyone's guess who will take home Golden Gramophones come 2019. We'll find out when the 61st annual GRAMMYs air on Feb. 10 on CBS.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke," Brandi Carlile

"This Is America," Childish Gambino

"God's Plan," Drake

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar," Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

"The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. ft. Maren Morris

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computers, Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, feat. Kendrick Lamar

SONG OF THE YEAR

“All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Boo’d Up," Ella Mai

“God’s Plan," Drake

“In My Blood," Shawn Mendes

“The Joke," Brandi Carlile

“The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris

“Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“This Is America," Childish Gambino

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Fall in Line," Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

"Say Something," Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL

Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way, Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe), Seal

The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila, Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

Reputation, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It,” Fisher

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, Sophie

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Four Out of Five," Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good," Chris Cornell

"Made An America," The Fever 333

"Highway Tune," Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable," Halestorm

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Condemned to the Gallows," Between The Buried And Me

"Honeycomb," Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah," High on Fire

"Betrayer," Trivium

"On My Teeth," Underoath

BEST ROCK SONG

“Black Smoke Rising,” Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“Mantra,” Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction,” Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats,” Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

Mania, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys

Colors, Beck

Utopia, Bjork

American Utopia, David Byrne

Masseducation, St. Vincent

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Long As I Live," Toni Braxton

"Summer," The Carters

"Y O Y," Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part," H.E.R Featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began," PJ Morton

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand," Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight," Bettye LaVette

"Honest," MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love," PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

"Made For Love," Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

BEST R&B SONG

"Boo'd Up," Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill," Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer," Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus," Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long As I Live," Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

BEST R&B ALBUM

Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton

Good Thing, Leon Bridges

Honestly, Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP SONG

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY SONG

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

BEST FOLK ALBUM

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

BEST ALBUM NOTES

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

BEST OPERA RECORDING

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Apesh*t,” The Carters

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas

“Pynk,” Janelle Monae

“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack

BEST MUSIC FILM

Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

The King

