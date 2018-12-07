2019 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Complete List
Did your fave make the guest list for Music's Biggest Night?
On Friday morning, the Recording Academy, with the help of Alessia Cara, Janelle Monae and Shawn Mendes, announced nominations for the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, spanning every genre of music over a whopping 84 categories. This year, there are more nominees than ever, as the four biggest awards -- Record, Album and Song of the year, plus Best New Artist -- have expanded from five to eight slots. There's also a newly rebranded Best Immersive Audio Album category!
At this year's show, Bruno Mars collected all three of the night's top honors, but it's anyone's guess who will take home Golden Gramophones come 2019. We'll find out when the 61st annual GRAMMYs air on Feb. 10 on CBS.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"God's Plan," Drake
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar," Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
"The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. ft. Maren Morris
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computers, Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, feat. Kendrick Lamar
SONG OF THE YEAR
“All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Boo’d Up," Ella Mai
“God’s Plan," Drake
“In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
“The Joke," Brandi Carlile
“The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris
“Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“This Is America," Childish Gambino
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Colors,” Beck
“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga
“Better Now,” Post Malone
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Fall in Line," Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
"Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
"Say Something," Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL
Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It,” Fisher
“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, Sophie
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Four Out of Five," Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good," Chris Cornell
"Made An America," The Fever 333
"Highway Tune," Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable," Halestorm
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Condemned to the Gallows," Between The Buried And Me
"Honeycomb," Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah," High on Fire
"Betrayer," Trivium
"On My Teeth," Underoath
BEST ROCK SONG
“Black Smoke Rising,” Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“Mantra,” Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Masseduction,” Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats,” Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Bjork
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseducation, St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Long As I Live," Toni Braxton
"Summer," The Carters
"Y O Y," Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part," H.E.R Featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began," PJ Morton
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand," Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight," Bettye LaVette
"Honest," MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love," PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
"Made For Love," Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
BEST R&B SONG
"Boo'd Up," Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"Come Through and Chill," Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer," Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
"Focus," Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Long As I Live," Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
BEST R&B ALBUM
Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
BEST RAP SONG
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY SONG
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
BEST FOLK ALBUM
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
BEST ALBUM NOTES
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
BEST OPERA RECORDING
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Apesh*t,” The Carters
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas
“Pynk,” Janelle Monae
“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack
BEST MUSIC FILM
Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
The King
