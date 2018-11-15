After his snub at the 2017 awards show, Maluma finally won his first Latin GRAMMY!

The "Felices los 4" singer took home the award for Best Contemporary Pop Album at the ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday.

"This seems like a dream. The people who know me, know that I have worked really hard for this. Last year, I was one of the most nominated and I left empty-handed and tonight I have one nomination and I have the GRAMMY in my hand," Maluma emotionally shared. "Thank you."

"I want to dedicate this, especially, to my team who are here with me. My family, my parents who are watching me and couldn't be here. Mom, it was hard but we made it," he continued, dedicating the award to the kids in his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños. "Dreaming is worth it."

ET spoke with Maluma at rehearsals for the 2018 Latin American Music Awards just weeks earlier, where he said he had faith that all his hard work was going to "pay off."

"This year has been a lot of learning too. A lot of music, a lot of things happening, concentrating, getting focused on my personal life, too. That is something that I'm getting used to now. I have some time to do it," he said of how he's evolved over the past year. "So yeah, actually, my career is wonderful, and I think it's just the beginning of all the good things that are about to happen."

"What's coming is going to be much better," he shared. "Thank you, God."

See more on the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosalía Delivers Passionate Speech Dedicated to Female Artists at 2018 Latin GRAMMYs

Thalía on Why the New 'Cycle' of Cross-Genre Collaborations 'Makes a Difference' (Exclusive)

J Balvin Says He's 'Grateful' for This Year's Success, Talks Working With Beyonce (Exclusive)

Related Gallery