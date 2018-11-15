Thalía is here for all the collabs!

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 47-year-old singer on the red carpet at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she opened up about what it's like to see a surge of cross-genre collaborations, after decades in the Latin music industry.

"It's been fun, it's been like, everywhere. Everybody sings, even if they don't understand anything," Thalía said. "It's just about rhythm and about feeling and about having fun."

"I think it's like, it goes in cycles, you know, like Julio Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, now it's another cycle, it comes, like, in bursts. But in this case, I see a lot of other artists that they want to collab in Spanish, that makes a difference," she added. "That's very cool."

The "Desde Esa Noche" singer will be presenting at Thursday's awards show, but said she was most looking forward to seeing Will Smith up on stage with Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony for their song, "Está Rico."

"Oh my god, I can't wait to see that. I love it. I love it!" she gushed. "[It's like] like 'Gettin' Jiggy With It' in Spanish!"

ET also spoke with Karol G, who shared that she's hoping to get more cross-genre collabs in the works.

"The girl in the whole world that I want to work with is Rihanna," she said. "So Rihanna if you are watching this please call me. I would love to do something with you."

