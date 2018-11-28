Dolly Parton is adding another highlight to her long list of accolades, and some of her friends and fellow country stars are coming together to commemorate the occasion.

The "Jolene" singer was recently named by the Recording Academy as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, and will be honored at the star-studded annual benefit concert during GRAMMY Week in February.

Among those who have been tapped to pay tribute to the legendary songstress are her longtime friend and collaborator Willie Nelson, and recent CMA Album of the Year Award winner Kacey Musgraves.

GRAMMY winners Vince Gill, Don Henley, Mavis Staples, as well as GRAMMY nominee Linda Perry, will also be performing at the exciting tribute concert, which will honor Parton's incomparable legacy.

The big-name music stars join previously announced performers Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton and Lauren Daigle, while Parton herself is expected to close out the show with a live performance of some of her biggest hits.

According to a statement released by Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, Parton was selected as the MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of her significant creative contributions to the world of country music, as well as her philanthropic endeavors and support for many charitable causes.

The 29th annual MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute gala kicks off Feb. 8, 2019 -- two nights before the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards -- at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

