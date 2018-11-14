Kacey Musgraves is adding her name to the CMA Awards history books.

On Wednesday, the country crooner became the first woman in four years -- as well as only one of seven women ever -- to take home the Album of the Year award at this year's CMA Awards, for her third studio album, Golden Hour.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the 30-year-old singer-songwriter backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and she was super excited about her big win.

"This is crazy!" Musgraves exclaimed. "This is awesome! I really didn't expect to get this, so it's a really big honor."

Musgraves is the first female artist to win the award in the hotly contested category since Miranda Lambert won in 2014, for Platinum, and previously in 2010, for Revolution.

Taylor Swift, Lee Ann Womack, Dixie Chicks, Patty Loveless and Anne Murray are the only other female artists to take home the coveted award since the CMAs were first presented in 1967.

Making the win even more special for Musgraves, the impressive accomplishment comes 10 years, to the day, after she put everything on the line by moving to Nashville to pursue her dreams.

Musgraves told ET that she woke up in the morning to a Facebook notification reminding her of the anniversary of her big move, so to take home the award that same day felt like "a little nod from the universe."

"So much has happened in 10 years, and I have a lot of people who are responsible for helping me along and I'm just really, really grateful," Musgraves shared.

While a 10th anniversary that special would normally deserve a raucous celebration, Musgraves said she doesn't really have room in her busy schedule to party down.

"I have to get on the [tour] bus at 1:30 am, so I probably won't get too crazy, but I'll probably have a little bit of tequila, then hug my band, hug my family and my friends," she shared.

While she's been enjoying massive success and nearly universal critical acclaim for her latest album, her hectic schedule has been a little difficult in regards to her marriage with fellow musician Ruston Kelly.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Musgraves on the red carpet before the show, and the singer revealed that she and Kelly, who tied the knot a little over a year ago, have barely seen each other recently.

"I have seen my husband two times within two months, basically," Musgraves said, adding, "It's all good … We will get a chance to slow down [around the holidays]."

Check out the video below to hear more from the singer about her hectic schedule, and on how much of her award-winning album was inspired by her relationship with her husband.

