The feud continues.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj went after Cardi B again on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show on Apple Music after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's sister, Hennessy Carolina, accused Nicki of leaking her sibling's phone number. The "Barbie Dreams" rapper denied this claim and further alleged that her friend, Rah Ali, went to blows with Cardi -- and there is "surveillance footage" to prove it. In addition, Rah and Hennessy had a nasty back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend.

"Rah really beat Cardi’s a** bad," she claimed. "Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. The punches was so hard in your head, I was like mad at Rah… but Rah didn't like her attitude, the way she came at me. Rah said it looked like she was going to put her hand on me."

Nicki continued, "I swear to God on my life, Rah held her head and punched her, like, eight, 10 times. The hardest punches you’ve ever heard in your life."

The 35-year-old hip-hop star went on to adamantly deny that she leaked Cardi's phone number. "And then you have your sister calling me a crackhead and leak numbers?" she said. "...You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I've never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person."

Nicki appears to want to end the beef with Cardi, insisting, "There’s so many things I can say but I don’t. I love where I am in my life. I was fine with leaving everything good. We can just be happy. There’s nothing that really makes me not like you like that, you know what I’m saying?"

She added, "I’m perfectly fine with never talking about this again -- and me never bringing you up again and you never bringing me up again. I hear the shots you taking, but I’m a rapper, remember that."

Last week, Cardi added fire to the feud when she took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts on her new song, "Money," leaking online two days before its expected release. While explaining the situation, Cardi pointed to Minaj's fans, called Barbz, for her reasoning as to why she and her team decided to officially drop the single.

"We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said. "They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans."

These two are hellbent on airing their differences out in public. In September, the rappers went head-to-head at the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party, where Cardi got into a physical altercation with Nicki. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old new mom revealed what precisely set her off.

Hear her answer in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Reveals What Exactly Set Her Off Before Nicki Minaj Fight

Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Feud With a Clever Costume for Kids

Cardi B Laughs Off Nicki Minaj Fight -- And That Nasty Knot on Her Forehead

Related Gallery