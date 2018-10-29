Ellen DeGeneres is bringing her own flare to an infamous feud!

On Monday, the 60-year-old TV personality reveals some of her favorite Halloween costumes for kids in a hilarious segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There's a bird that Ellen makes a bird scooter, a knight that she transforms into video game Fortnite, and a little girl who dresses up as A Star Is Born.

The best costume, though, comes from 5-year-old Mila, who tells Ellen that she's dressed up as Nicki Minaj for the holiday. Her costume is an instant hit, which includes a pink tank top, denim shorts, black sneakers and gold chains. The host takes the look up a level with the addition of a high heel shoe, which she sticks on the kindergartner's head.

"Now this is the shoe that Cardi B threw at you. See?" Ellen quips as she puts the pump in place.

The shoe-throwing incident Ellen is referring to happened last month at Harper Bazaar's ICONs party. At the time, an eyewitness told ET that Cardi, 26, appeared to be waiting inside the hallway for Minaj, 35, to come in from doing the red carpet around 11:30 p.m. The eyewitness claimed that, once inside, Cardi lunged at Nicki and tried to "kick and punch" her before throwing one of her shoes at the "Super Bass" rapper.

Following the brawl, Cardi claimed that Nicki had been talking about her daughter, Kulture, before she lunged.

"I've let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop by bags, f**k up the way I eat!" Cardi wrote on Instagram at the time. "You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk bug sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!"

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" she continued. "I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!"

Nicki later denied those claims on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1, saying that the incident "humiliated" her.

"I would never discuss anyone's child," she said. "It's so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting, I don't give a sh**. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you're right in whatever you're doing, you don't ever have to make someone into the bad guy."

Since then, the feud has continued, with Cardi blaming Nicki's fans for leaking her latest song, "Money."

"We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said on Instagram Live. "They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans."

