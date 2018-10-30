Peace at last?

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appeared to agree to end their explosive feud on Tuesday.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” Minaj tweeted. “We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. .”

Cardi reposted the message on her Instagram account, adding her own caption encouraging “positivity.”

“@Nickiminaj alright then!” she wrote. “Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

The two have been embroiled in a nasty war of words over social media since September when they got into a physical altercation at a party.

Tension escalated on Monday after Cardi posted a stream of videos slamming Minaj on Instagram.

The posts came after Minaj claimed on her Queen Beats radio show that her friend, Rah Ali, had hit Cardi with “the hardest punches you’ve ever heard in your life.”

See more on the drama below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Cardi B Fires Back at Nicki Minaj's Radio Comments: 'You Lie So Much, You Can't Even Keep Up'

NEWS: Nicki Minaj Claims Her Friend Beat Up Cardi B With the 'the Hardest Punches You've Ever Heard'

NEWS: Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Feud With a Clever Costume for Kids

Related Gallery