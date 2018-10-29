The feud that keeps on giving continued on Monday as Cardi B took to Instagram, posting a series of videos slamming Nicki Minaj for allegedly lying “so much you can’t keep up.

The two rappers have been embroiled in a feisty fight since September when they got into a physical altercation at a party, and Cardi’s latest posts came after Minaj went on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music on Monday to deny claims she had leaked Cardi’s phone number. During the show, Minaj also alleged that her friend, Rah Ali, had gone to blows with Cardi over the weekend -- and that there was "surveillance footage" to prove it.

“You lie so much you can’t even keep up with your fu***n lies,” an enraged Cardi said in the first video, after questioning Minaj’s claims that she “got ragged by Rah Ali." “First you saying that your cameramen got the footage, but now you talking about you wanna pay somebody $$100,000 to give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you talking!”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also claimed to have tried calling Minaj twice, showing a screenshot of her call log with what she alleged is Minaj's phone number.

Referring to Minaj as “sis” throughout the posts, she also contemplated suing Minaj for “defamation of character,” and pointed out that Minaj had previously been “bopping” to her music.

