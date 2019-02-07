The GRAMMYs: Why It's the Most Fun Fashion-Filled Awards Show

The GRAMMYs don't hold back when it comes to fashion.

Musicians tend to be more daring on the red carpet and anything really goes at music's biggest night, from a couture gown to angel wings to skin-baring outfits.

To get us pumped for Sunday's show, we're looking back on the memorable moments that prove the GRAMMYs deliver the most fun, talked-about fashions that go down in history.

Cardi B, 2018

The rapper made her GRAMMYs debut last year in a stunning custom structural white butterfly sleeved Ashi Studio dress with an undone updo and glitzy ear cuffs -- solidifying the star as a true fashion chameleon who can pull off anything from edgy to sexy to romantic.

Hailee Steinfeld, 2018

The actress-turned-singer wore a gorgeous white dress by Alexandre Vauthier, and she ditched the usual pair of heels for metallic purple over-the-knee boots -- an unexpected, rock 'n' roll styling move that is so fitting for the GRAMMYs.

Nick Jonas, 2017

Men aren't tied to the suit here! The newlywed crooner opted in 2017 for an edgy all-black outfit with a studded Balmain jacket, tee, pants and boots.

Taylor Swift, 2016

The pop star made the crop top and skirt set red carpet-appropriate by way of Versace. The coral bandeau showed off her abs as the hot pant with draped floor-trailing skirt revealed her long legs. What made it more iconic? Making an entrance alongside bestie Selena Gomez.

Rihanna, 2015

One of RiRi's most memorable looks, her pink Giambattista Valli empire waist gown is one of the most recognizable courtesy of the statement-making volume she completely owned.

Sia & Maddie Ziegler, 2015

The mysterious singer-songwriter committed to her character and brought the "Chandelier" music video to life in a massive platinum blonde wig, joined by dancer Maddie Ziegler who performed in the video.

Madonna, 2015

The "Material Girl" is all about costumes, and we're all for it! The music icon channeled bullfighter vibes in a sparkly, beaded corset Givenchy bodysuit, veiled hat, leather arm bands, fishnet tights and killer over-the-knee boots.

Prince, 2015

The late legendary musician skipped the red carpet to surprise everyone on stage in a creamsicle orange liquid lamé tunic and flared trouser with matching shoes and prayer bead necklace -- a lewk only Prince can pull off.

Pharrell Williams, 2014

He may have worn jeans to an awards show, but all was forgiven thanks to his giant vintage Vivienne Westwood hat, which became a meme phenomenon with comparisons to the Arby's logo, Harry Potter's sorting hat, Smokey the Bear and more.

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Another star who loves costumes? Miss Minaj. The rapper rocked an embellished hooded Versace cape, reminiscent of Little Red Riding Hood, and she was accompanied by a man dressed like the Pope. Let's just say it caused a lot of eyebrows to raise, including her controversial performance -- but hey that's what we expect at the GRAMMYs, right?

Katy Perry, 2011

The singer was every bit angelic in an iridescent, crystalized bustier gown by Armani, complete with wings, naturally.

Lady Gaga, 2011 & 2010

Gaga is the queen of the GRAMMYs red carpet, and her style evolution proves it. And this list would be incomplete without mentioning the egg in which she arrived during the Born This Way era, carried by five latex-clad people in 2011. Another unforgettable look? The multitalented artist attended her first GRAMMYs the year before in a glittery space-themed dress and heel-less platform shoes while carrying a silver star.

Destiny's Child, 2001

Coordinating girl band outfits defined the GRAMMYs in the early 2000s, as flawlessly worn by Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

Showing skin is nothing new to the GRAMMYs red carpet, but J.Lo set the bar back in 2000 when she wowed (and catapulted to A-list status) in now iconic green sheer Versace gown with sexy plunging neckline that went down to the waist.

