Some of music's biggest stars will take the stage at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards!

The Recording Academy just announced more artists who will be performing on this year's 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers who will be joining rapper Post Malone (previously announced), Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R.

Here is the full list of performers:

Dolly Parton and Friends: The country music legend will perform new music at the awards show and will be joined for a tribute with Katy Perry as well as Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves. Parton has not performed at the GRAMMYs since 2001, and will be singing tracks from the Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Camila Cabello: Cabello will make her GRAMMY performance debut as she vies for the Best Pop Solo Performance (for "Havana") and Best Pop Vocal Album. She will be joined by J Balvin and Young Thug, as well as GRAMMY winners Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval.

Cardi B: Following her "Finesse" performance with Bruno Mars last year, Cardi returns to perform as a five-time nominee, including for Album of the Year.

Brandi Carlile: This marks the folk singer's first GRAMMY performance as well, and she's up for six big awards this year, including Album of the Year (By the Way, I Forgive You) and Song of the Year ("The Joke").

Miley Cyrus: No word yet on what Cyrus will perform -- "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" with Mark Ronson? A tribute to MusiCares honoree Dolly Parton? -- but she'll be there, following her duet with Elton John last year.

Dan + Shay: The country duo will take the stage as dual nominees for Best Country Song and Best Country/Duo Group Performance, both for their track "Tequila."

H.E.R.: The Best New Artist nominee will make her GRAMMYs performance debut and is also up for Album of the Year (H.E.R.), Best R&B Song ("Focus") and Best R&B Album.

Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers: The rapper is a four-time nominee this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. That latter record, "Rockstar," may be with 21 Savage but Malone will be joined by the Chili Peppers at the GRAMMYs.

Shawn Mendes: Up for two awards (Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year), Mendes will likely take the stage to perform his Song of the Year contender, "In My Blood."

Janelle Monáe: Monáe also picked up two nominations, for Album of the Year and Best Music Video, so we could see her perform the latter, "Pynk," or any cut off of Dirty Computers.

Kacey Musgraves: Musgraves earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, as well as for Country Solo Performance and Country Song ("Butterflies" and "Space Cowboy," respectively).

Diana Ross: The GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner will do a special 75th Diamond Diana birthday performance during the show as the ceremony honors her greatest musical accomplishments.

The announcement follows news that 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys will host the show. ET caught up with the 37-year-old singer at the promo shoot for her new gig and she gushed about being "thrilled" to helm the special night.

"It's a little bit of a second home to me," she said. "And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored -- especially so many women that are [going to be] honored -- and are going be celebrated that night."

"I want to celebrate!" she added. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

