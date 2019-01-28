Don't worry, the GRAMMYs didn't just get spoiled!

Twitter was abuzz on Monday night with rumors that the results of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards had leaked after an alleged hacker posted a list of winners they claimed came from the Recording Academy's official website. However, the Academy quickly shot down any rumors of a leak.

"There is no legitimacy to this," a spokesperson for the Recording Academy told ET. "GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by the accounting firm Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

Big potential winners from the rumored list included Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin taking home Record of the Year for "I Like It," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper nabbing Song of the Year for their A Star Is Born ballad "Shallow" and Chloe x Halle winning the coveted Best New Artist honor.

Other big-name winners on the allegedly leaked list were Taylor Swift winning Best Pop Album for reputation, Drake nabbing Best Rap Song for "God's Plan," Travis Scott taking Best Rap Album honors for Astroworld and Beyonce and Jay-Z taking home their only golden gramophone of the night for Best R&B Album with The Carters.

This isn't the first time that fans thought a major awards show spoiled their winners' list prior to the big night. In 2015, the official website of the Golden Globe Awards replaced two of the 2014 winners, listing civil rights biopic Selma as Best Picture - Drama and Sondheim adaptation Into the Woods as Best Picture - Comedy or Musical. Fans on social media were abuzz at the possible spoilers, which the Golden Globes later attributed to a technical error.

Ultimately, the Golden Globes glitch proved to be a true error, as neither Selma nor Into the Woods won top honors that year. (Those trophies went to Boyhood and The Grand Budapest Hotel, respectively.) And as the Academy has refuted the legitimacy of these GRAMMY results, fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see how close this list came to the actual winners!

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards airs Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See more in the video below.

