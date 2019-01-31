Diana Ross to Perform at 2019 GRAMMYs in Special Tribute

Diana Ross will grace the stage at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that the icon will do a special 75th Diamond Diana birthday performance, and the ceremony will also honor Ross and celebrate the history of her greatest musical accomplishments. Ross turns 75 years old on March 26.

In 2012, Ross received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GRAMMYs. Interestingly enough, aside from the prestigious accolade, she has never won a GRAMMY either for her solo work or from her time with The Supremes. She has, however, been nominated 12 times.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, this year's GRAMMYs will also feature performances by Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Miley Cyrus, Post Malone -- who will be joined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers -- and more.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Last January, Ross surprised fans at famous West Hollywood bar, The Abbey. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

Christina Aguilera Praises 'Strong' Demi Lovato Ahead of 2019 GRAMMYs

Recording Academy Says There Is 'No Legitimacy' to Rumored GRAMMY Winners Leak

GRAMMYs 2019: Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Brandi Carlile to Perform