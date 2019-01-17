Some of music's biggest stars will take the stage at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards!

The Recording Academy just announced more artists who will be performing on this year's 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers who will be joining rapper Post Malone (previously announced), Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R.

This marks Carlile's first GRAMMY performance, and she's up for six big awards this year, including Record of the Year ("The Joke"), Album of the Year (By the Way, I Forgive You), Song of the Year ("The Joke"), Best American Roots Performance ("The Joke"), Best American Roots Song ("The Joke") and Best Americana Album (By the Way, I Forgive You).



Meanwhile, H.E.R. is also up for multiple GRAMMYs this year, including Album of the Year (H.E.R.), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance ("Best Part" featuring Daniel Caesar), Best R&B Song ("Focus") and Best R&B Album (H.E.R.).

The Recording Academy previously announced the first group of artists who will perform during the show, including two-time nominee Camila Cabello and five-time nominee Cardi B.

Cabello will be making her GRAMMY performance debut as she vies for the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album awards, while Cardi is up for Record and Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group with Maroon 5 and Best Rap Performance and Album. Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage.

The announcement follows the reveal that 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys will host the show. ET caught up with the 37-year-old singer at the promo shoot for her new gig and she gushed about being "thrilled" to helm the special night.

"It's a little bit of a second home to me," she said. "And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored -- especially so many women that are [going to be] honored -- and are going be celebrated that night."

"I want to celebrate!" she added. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

