All your favorite singers will be lending their voices to the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert!

On Tuesday, it was announced that Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson, Norah Jones, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges and Lauren Daigle will be taking the stage to make this night of music extra special in the new year.



Dolly Parton is this year’s honoree for her creative contributions and decades of philanthropy. She will also be closing out the event with a performance of her own.



Previous honorees include a veritable whos-who list of some of the greatest music makers including Bob Dylan, Tony Bennett, Paul McCartney, Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, Bono and Elton John.



MusiCares, which is affiliated with the Recording Academy, is an organization that raises funds to support musicians when faced with financial, medical or personal needs. Just last year, they provided over $6.5 million to thousands within the music industry.

Each year, the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert is one of the industry’s key events leading up to the GRAMMYs, which will be held just two days later. Besides the concert and gala dinner, attendees will be participating in both a live and silent auction to help raise funds for the vital organization.



The charity event will be held on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.



