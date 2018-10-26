Shawn Mendes is taking it way back.

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer dropped the epic music video for his latest single, the “Lost In Japan” remix featuring Zedd, which perfectly recreates memorable scenes from the classic 2003 Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson film, Lost in Translation.

The visual co-stars 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe as Mendes’ love interest, whom he first meets while in an elevator full of people in a hotel in Tokyo. The twosome begin to get flirty, giving each other looks. They then are seen singing karaoke, with Boe channeling her best ScarJo, wearing a pink wig when she leans her head on Mendes’ shoulder.

Earlier this month, Mendes revealed to ET the real inspiration behind his latest jam.

“It’s a metaphor for getting lost in love with somebody,” he dished about “Lost In Japan.” “And then that phrase just kept going on in my head. It’s one of those songs that don’t need to make sense to me.”

Hear more of what he revealed in the video below.

