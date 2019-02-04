GRAMMYs 2019: Everything You Need to Know

Move over movies and TV, it's music's time in the spotlight.

Awards season continues with this Sunday's 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, and should you have any questions about when they show starts, how to tune in or who's taking the stage to perform this year, you'll be able to find the answer in our comprehensive GRAMMYs guide below.

When are the 2019 GRAMMYs? Music's biggest night will take place on Feb. 10 at Los Angeles' Staples Center and air live on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Where to watch with ET: ETonline.com is kicking off our coverage at noon on Sunday for the pre-telecast winners, plus red carpet interviews with our very own Sophie Schillaci and Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Tune into ET Live at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT for our GRAMMYs pre-show and stick with us as we live blog the entire show, so you don't miss a thing.

CBS's official GRAMMYs red carpet, hosted by ET's Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, along with The Talk's Eve, starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. Make sure to watch Entertainment Tonight on Monday, too, for all the moments you didn't see on TV.

Who's Hosting? Alicia Keys, herself a 15-time GRAMMY winner, will be master of ceremonies. "I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored -- especially so many women that are honored -- and are going be celebrated that night," Keys told ET.

Who's Performing? Many of this year's musical acts will be making their debut on the GRAMMYs stage, including Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, H.E.R. and Shawn Mendes, along with fellow nominees Cardi B, Post Malone (with the Red Hot Chili Peppers), Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves. Miley Cyrus was also tapped to perform, as was Diana Ross for a special 75th Diamond Diana birthday performance.

Who's Nominated? The Recording Academy expanded their biggest categories (Album, Record and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist) from five to eight nominees, which means there are a lot of nominated artists this year. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight total nominations, followed by Drake with seven. See the full list of nominations here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys' Sons Couldn’t Care Less That She's Hosting the GRAMMYs: Watch Their Hilarious Reaction!

Recording Academy Says There Is 'No Legitimacy' to Rumored GRAMMY Winners Leak

GRAMMYs 2019: Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Full List of Performers