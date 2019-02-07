Bradley Cooper is far from the "Shallow" now... Or at least he will be.

ET has learned that the "A Star Is Born" director will not be in attendance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, where his onscreen love, Lady Gaga, is expected to perform "Shallow," their now-iconic duet from the movie, which is nominated for both Song and Record of the Year at the show.

The reason for his absence? The 44-year-old actor will be across the pond for the BAFTA Awards in London's Royal Albert Hall, where A Star Is Born is nominated for Best Film, and Cooper for Best Director.

While we'll be missing out on the duet we're looking for, hopefully, the actor comes home with some hardware, after being snubbed by the Academy for a director nomination, something Cooper admitted to Oprah Winfrey recently he was "embarrassed" about.

"I went, ‘Oh wow,’" he said of not getting the nod. And the first thing I felt was embarrassment, actually felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part.”

Although the filmmaker isn't up for the award he hoped, he could win for Best Actor, and will actually be performing with Gaga again on "Shallow," which is nominated for Best Song at the Oscars. Recently, Cooper admitted to ET he's a little nervous for the performance.

“I want to work and, like, rehearse [before the Oscars]," Cooper explained. "I couldn’t sing before this movie and so, in terms of being able to sing in front of people, it’s very nerve-racking. It’s not easy what they do."

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

