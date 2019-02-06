Bradley Cooper was just as upset by his Oscars Best Director snub as the rest of his fans. The 44-year-old director and lead of the nominated film A Star Is Born, opens up to Oprah Winfrey during Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations From Times Square about not being nominated for Best Director by the Academy.

"I was with my friend. I was in New York City at a coffee shop and I looked down at my phone and Nicole [my publicist] had texted me and they said congratulations on these other things, but they didn’t tell me the bad news,” he says of the nominations he received for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. "I went, ‘Oh wow,’ and the first thing I felt was embarrassment, actually felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part.”

Winfrey replies, "I’m at least glad you said that. If I were you, I’d be feeling some kind of way about it.”

"Yeah embarrassment,” Cooper confirms. “Oh gosh, I didn’t do my job."

Cooper received directing nods at this year’s Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America Awards. Despite being proud of all his film has accomplished, Cooper admits to Winfrey that it doesn’t lessen the blow of losing.

"The truth is you feel like a loser when people treat you like it afterwards,” he says of the award shows. "That’s the only downside. The award show ends and first of all, they avoid you a little bit and then they do say, ‘It was a good movie.’ Thanks, thanks."

While he may not have gotten a Best Director nod, Cooper will be taking the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform the film’s hit song, “Shallow,” with his co-star, Lady Gaga.

“I’m going to have to prepare a lot,” Cooper told ET earlier this month of the upcoming performance.

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations From Times Square TV special will air on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN.

