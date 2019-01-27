On Saturday, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made fans’ cinematic dreams come true!



Amid her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, her A Star Is Born co-star took the stage to perform “Shallow,” the beloved single from the film.



Taking a seat at a stool with the hitmaker at his feet, the director of the film solemnly belted out the first verse. Afterwards, Gaga took her seat at her epic piano -- which resembles a shattered mirror -- to deliver the rest of the track, which was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar last week. Bradley and Gaga were also nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, and the film received a nomination in the coveted Best Picture category.



Although the 44-year-old leading man doesn’t have Gaga’s hard-earned comfort on stage, he powered through, delivering some air guitar as the songstress showcased her range at its most soulful for the moody duet.



As the song drew to a close, Cooper joined Gaga in front of the piano, where they embraced and sang together as the crowd cheered. The performance certainly proves that Cooper is a natural singer.



ET caught up with Cooper at the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this month, where he shared how excited he was to check out Gaga’s Las Vegas show.



"I can't wait!" he exclaimed. "I wanted to see the opening show and I couldn't make it. I was so bummed. I'm gonna see it soon."



He also offered his reaction to the outpouring of support that they have received for the film, both commercially and in the awards circuit.



"I was just hoping that I wouldn't fail miserably," he said. "It's vulnerable, you know, writing, co-writing, telling a story and directing it. I mean I had no idea what was going to happen. I just knew that I had to try. So, the fact that it has been well received, I just wanna savor it."

Check out the pair’s performance up above.



RELATED CONTENT:

2019 SAG Awards Presenters: Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and More

A Star Was Born: How New Kids on the Block Helped Propel Lady Gaga to Fame (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga Reacts to Bradley Cooper's Oscar Snub

Related Gallery