Oscars

Oscar Nominations 2019: The Complete List

By ETonline Staff
Courtesy of Universal Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures / Netflix

Meet your Oscars class of 2019.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with the help of Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, announced this year's Academy Award nominees on Tuesday morning, live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The contenders run the gamut from big, populist blockbusters to foreign indie films to foreign films streaming on big, populist streaming platforms.

Roma and The Favourite scored the most nods this year, with 10 apiece. As for which of these Oscar nominees will become Oscar winners, we'll find out when the little gold men are handed out during the 91st Annual Academy Awards, airing on ABC on Feb. 24, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This post will be updated as nominees are announced.

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackKklansmen
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
BlackKklansmen - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther - Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith, and Solana Rowe
"I'll Fight" from RBG - Diane Warren
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
"Shallow" from A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

BEST SOUND EDITING

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

BEST FILM EDITING

BlackKklansmen
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

RELATED CONTENT:

1989 Oscars: Looking Back on the Last Time There Wasn't a Host

Anne Hathaway Shares the Hardest Part of Hosting the Oscars (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart Shares What's Next for Him Following Oscars Controversy (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt Says the Thought of Hosting the Oscars Makes Her Stomach Turn (Exclusive)

Related Gallery