Oscar Nominations 2019: The Complete List

Meet your Oscars class of 2019.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with the help of Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, announced this year's Academy Award nominees on Tuesday morning, live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The contenders run the gamut from big, populist blockbusters to foreign indie films to foreign films streaming on big, populist streaming platforms.

Roma and The Favourite scored the most nods this year, with 10 apiece. As for which of these Oscar nominees will become Oscar winners, we'll find out when the little gold men are handed out during the 91st Annual Academy Awards, airing on ABC on Feb. 24, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This post will be updated as nominees are announced.

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKklansmen

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

BlackKklansmen - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther - Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith, and Solana Rowe

"I'll Fight" from RBG - Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

BEST SOUND EDITING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

BEST FILM EDITING

BlackKklansmen

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

RELATED CONTENT:

1989 Oscars: Looking Back on the Last Time There Wasn't a Host

Anne Hathaway Shares the Hardest Part of Hosting the Oscars (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart Shares What's Next for Him Following Oscars Controversy (Exclusive)

Related Gallery