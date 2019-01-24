2019 SAG Awards Presenters: Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and More

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards are bringing the stars out in full force!

On Thursday, SAG announced the second slate of actors who will take the stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 to present awards to their peers. Everyone from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to Constance Wu and Henry Golding made the cut for the show, which will be hosted by Megan Mullally.

As part of the show's 25th anniversary, presenters will be handing out Silver Anniversary awards after walking a silver carpet made of aluminum foil. A Star Is Born leads the film nominations with four, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark scored four nods each in the TV categories. Alan Alda will receive the highest honor of the night when Tom Hanks presents him with the Life Achievement Award.

Awkwafina

Alec Baldwin

Angela Bassett

Matt Bomer

Chadwick Boseman

Bradley Cooper

Laverne Cox

Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Lady Gaga

Henry Golding

Ben Hardy

Ken Jeong

Gwilym Lee

Richard Madden

Rami Malek

Ricky Martin

Joe Mazzello

Tracy Morgan

Chris Pine

Keri Russell

John David Washington

Constance Wu

Michelle Yeoh

The SAG Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 27 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Tune in to TBS and TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to see this year's show!

