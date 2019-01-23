2019 SAG Awards: Everything You Need to Know

It's almost time for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

We're just days away from the 25th annual awards ceremony, which honors the best in film and TV, but before it all begins, ET has everything you need to know about how this year's show will go down.

When Are the 2019 SAG Awards?: Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Where to Watch: The awards will air live on both TBS and TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What's Special About This Year's Red Carpet: In honor of the SAG Awards' silver anniversary, celebrities will walk a special "silver carpet" on Sunday that's made from Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil. "We are thrilled to bring our iconic Reynolds Wrap silver to life in such a distinctive way," Lisa Burns, Vice President of Marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products, said in a statement. "We look forward to rolling out the Silver Carpet."

Who Is Hosting?: Will & Grace star Megan Mullally will take on the master of ceremonies duties this year, following Kristen Bell, who was the show's first-ever host in 2018. "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary," Mullally said in a statement.

Who's Presenting?: Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Tom Hanks, Ken Jeong, Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.

Notable Nominations: On the film side, A Star Is Born leads the nominations pool with a total of four nods, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga. BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite follow close behind with three nominations each. For TV, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark lead with four nominations each, followed by Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Kominsky Method, all with three each.

Additionally, SAG-AFTRA previously announced that Alan Alda will take home their highest tribute, the SAG Life Achievement Award, given annually to an actor who "fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession." See the complete list of nominations here.

