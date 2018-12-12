SAG Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

The SAG Award nominations are here, boasting plenty of perennial favorites and a few surprises!

On Wednesday, Awkwafina and Laverne Cox announced nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Watch the livestream, below.) Competition for the awards -- which span 15 categories and acknowledge the best in acting and stunt work in both film and television -- is sure to be as intense as ever this year and the former might be a good indicator of whose name will be read off come Oscar nominations.

The winners will be revealed when the 25th annual SAG Awards air on both TBS and TNT on Jan. 27 at 8:00pm ET.

This post will be updated as nominations are announced.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globe Nominations 2019: See the Complete List

'The Favourite' Tops 2019 Critics' Choice Awards Nominees List -- See All the Nominees

Oscar Predictions: 'A Star Is Born' and More in the Running for the 2019 Academy Awards

Related Gallery