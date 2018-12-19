SAG Awards Will Not Have a Red Carpet But Rather Something Much More Eye-Catching
The annual SAG Awards are changing up the red carpet to mark their 25th anniversary.
On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild revealed that they’ve partnered with Reynolds Wrap and will be rolling out the aluminum foil to honor the awards ceremony’s silver anniversary next year.
Additionally, Reynolds Wrap intends to honor the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and their commitment to actors by making a donation to the organization.
“We’re very grateful that Reynolds Wrap chose to mark the 25th Annual SAG Awards by making a donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation,” SAG Awards Executive Producer Kathy Connell also stated. “The Silver Carpet is a lovely way to celebrate our Silver Anniversary, too.”
On Dec. 12, the nominees for next year’s awards ceremony were released, promising some incredible showdowns in a number of categories. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who both star in The Favourite, are squaring off in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Likewise in television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein are vying for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. With a silver carpet and Will & Grace's Megan Mullally hosting, this night is shaping up to be unforgettable!
The 25th Annual SAG Awards air on both TBS and TNT on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.
