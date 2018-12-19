The annual SAG Awards are changing up the red carpet to mark their 25th anniversary.



On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild revealed that they’ve partnered with Reynolds Wrap and will be rolling out the aluminum foil to honor the awards ceremony’s silver anniversary next year.





'Die Hard' Is Officially a Christmas Movie Thanks to New Trailer

'Mary Poppins Returns': See Inside Disney's Costume Exhibit

Macaulay Culkin Recreates Iconic 'Home Alone' Scenes

Related Gallery