Yesterday he was just a kid, but today he's filming commercials!

Macaulay Culkin is Home Alone again in a new ad, but this time, his character, Kevin McCallister, is all grown up and fights off burglars way easier with the help of Google Assistant.

The actor, now 38, seemingly returned to the same house where the classic '90s Christmas movie was filmed, to recreate some of the most iconic scenes with a modern twist.

First, there's the nod to aftershave (who could forget that epic moment?!), and if you look closely, you'll see Culkin, in character as Kevin, is snacking on ice cream and cheese puffs that look almost identical to the "Crunch Gators" he was eating in Home Alone.

Then, in one of the funniest scenes from the 1-minute ad, Culkin is seen jumping on the bed, just as he did when he played the 8-year-old boy who was accidentally left at home by his parents. But with older age, comes a bit of back pain...

And if that pizza scene looks familiar, it's because it's pretty spot-on to the original film. Not only is the delivery guy in an almost identical outfit, but the pie was ordered from the same location, Little Nero's Pizza, and the same fake gangster movie is playing in the background.

But, wait, it gets even better! The commercial ends with a very familiar voice who says, "Better get outta here before someone sees us." Yep, that'd be Joe Pesci, who played Henry Lyme, one of the Wet Bandits.

Watch the full commercial, which also includes a trap made with a cardboard cutout of NBA star Kevin Durant, in the video below:

