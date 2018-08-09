Macaulay Culkin doesn't regret turning down a role on one of television's biggest shows.

The 37-year-old actor appeared on The Joe Rogan Experiencepodcast on Tuesday and said he passed on a role on The Big Bang Theory three times. Culkin explained that he didn't like the premise of the program.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory,” Culkin revealed. “And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was, like, twisting my arm.”

Although the show's stars -- Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar -- are all now making $1 million per episode with the show in preliminary talks for season 13, Culkin is more than OK with his decision.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” Culkin admitted. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall."

During an interview with Vulture in 2016, Culkin confessed that he's no longer really in show business. "I'm a man in his mid-30s who's essentially retired," the Home Alone star explained. "I kind of go where the wind takes me a little bit."

Here's more from the Home Alone star:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mila Kunis Says She and Ex Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly' As They Could Be

Mila Kunis Says She Was to Blame for Macaulay Culkin Breakup: 'I Was an A**hole'

Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About Losing His Virginity at 15