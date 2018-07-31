Mila Kunis Says She and Ex Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly' As They Could Be

Mila Kunis is looking back on her early dating days.

The 34-year-old actress, who is now happily married to Ashton Kutcher, was a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast on Monday, and opened up about her previous relationship with Macaulay Culkin.

During their candid chat, Kunis revealed she's "not as friendly" with the 37-year-old actor these days, whom she dated from 2002 to 2008.

"Probably not as friendly as we could be, no," she admitted. "There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward past. We dated from when I was like 18, 19 until 25ish."

Just last week, Kunis told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that she was the one to blame for her breakup with Culkin.

"[It was] a horrible, horrible breakup. I f**ked up," she admitted. "I was an a**hole in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d**k,' and accept it and I own it now."

"And it’s f**ked up what I did. It's f**ked up what I did and it’s f**ked up how I did it," she continued. "When I got to be single, I said, 'I just need to figure myself out.' I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being."

A decade later, however, Kunis and Culkin have both moved on. Kunis shares two kids -- daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1 -- with Kutcher, while Culkin is currently dating former Disney star Brenda Song.

