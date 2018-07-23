Mila Kunis Admits She and Ashton Kutcher Were 'Crazy Neurotic' About Keeping Their Relationship a Secret

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were incredibly protective of their relationship when they first started dating in 2012.

The 34-year-old actress recently sat down with Dax Shepard for his podcast, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, and rehashed the start of her romance with Kutcher. The couple, of course, met when she was just 14 years old when she was cast on That '70s Show, though their romance didn't blossom until more than a decade later. The two are now married, and have two kids together -- 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dimitri.

"We were crazy neurotic about keeping it a secret, probably to a massive fault where we alienated so many friends, I'm sure," Kunis recalls about the beginning of their relationship.

Kunis shares that she first started hooking up with Kutcher after she bumped into him after they hadn't seen each other in years, and noticed his attractiveness from the back without realizing it was him. The actress fully admits to checking out his butt, but says Kutcher's thoughts were mutual.

"That's not the same little girl I used to know," Kunis says of what Kutcher was thinking at the time.

Kunis later says Kutcher originally wanted to set her up on a blind date with a friend, but when the blind date didn't show, the two hooked up. She says she definitely felt the sparks during their first kiss, even though they had already previously kissed while acting.

"Yeah, oh my god, I'll tell you this -- while I was single I never spent the night at another guy's house," Kunis notes. "This was the fist time that I spent the night at the guy's house."

As for their work on That '70s Show, Kunis surprisingly admits she hasn't seen a single episode.

"I didn't look it as an art form, I looked it as a hobby," she explains about the acting gig at the time. "And because it was a hobby, I don't need to dissect it."

Kunis revealed that she actually wasn't allowed to use the money she earned until she turned 18. Her father, Mark, especially kept her humble, making her take the bus to work instead of buying a car.

"My parents were literally the most incredible humans," she says, explaining that they never used any of the money she earned, even when they were struggling as a family.

To this day, Kunis says her father still refuses to let her buy him anything.

"He sometimes allows Ashton to pay for dinner," she jokes.

ET spoke with Kunis in April, when she didn't close the door on a That '70s Show revival. The show is celebrating its 20th anniversary in August.

“You know, maybe? I can't say ‘no,’ because we're all still very good friends, but we're all in such different places in our life,” she said.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mila Kunis Says She Was to Blame for Macaulay Culkin Breakup: 'I Was an A**hole'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are Totally Jealous of Her Co-Star Sam Heughan’s 'Six-Pack' Abs (Exclusive)

Mila Kunis Addresses Divorce and Pregnancy Rumors and the Stress It Causes Family