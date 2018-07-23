Mila Kunis Says She Was to Blame for Macaulay Culkin Breakup: 'I Was an A**hole'

Mila Kunis is reflecting on the end of her relationship with Macaulay Culkin.

The 34-year-old actress recently sat down for a revealing conversation with her close friend, Dax Shepard, for his podcast, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, in which she opened up about her split from the Home Alone star. Kunis and Culkin started dating in 2002, but broke up after eight years together.

Kunis shares that before she hooked up with her now-husband, Ashton Kutcher, she was single for two years. The actress said she definitely had fun with other guys, but wasn't looking for a boyfriend due to difficulty of the end of her relationship with Culkin.

"Totally open for business," Kunis jokes about her mentality at the time. "I had fun."

"I had a horrible, horrible breakup," she continues to explain.

When Shepard asks her to clarify her statement -- particularly, if she was "sad" about the breakup -- Kunis bluntly replies, "No, I f**ked up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it. And that's something that took me a long time to come out and be like, 'Yeah, you know what, I was a d*ck,' and accept it and I own it."

"And it's f**ked up what I did," she continues. "It's f**ked up what I did, and it's f**ked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being."

These days, Kunis says she has forgiven herself.



"You know, it's been so long, like I feel like enough time has gone by," she shares. "I think enough mutual friends have been like ... everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down. "

When Shepard comments that making mistakes is a normal part of growing up, Kunis agrees.

"At 35, I could look back and be like, 'I was 20,'" she muses.

Kunis has largely remained private about her relationship with Culkin. But in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, she did talk about Culkin's intense level of fame when they dated.

"He was huge," she recalled. "You couldn't walk down the street with him. He always had this weird attraction, like fans just screamed when they saw him! They didn't know how to react. It wasn't like a normal response to a celebrity. Fans responded in a very abnormal way to him."

Kunis has now been married to Kutcher for over three years. They share two kids together, 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dimitri. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Culkin has also moved on, and is currently dating former Disney star Brenda Song.

