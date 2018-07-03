Mila Kunis Explains Why She's Not on Social Media: 'It Took an Ugly Turn'

When it comes to social media, Mila Kunis isn’t exactly on board.

The 34-year-old actress is the cover girl for the August issue of Cosmopolitan and in the accompanying interview, she reveals why she isn’t sharing the details of her life online, like countless other celebrities.

“I was so late to that train,” she tells the magazine. “I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there’s a thing called Facebook,' and I was like, 'What is this Facebook? Who’s gonna poke each other? That’s just weird.'”

She went on to explain that perhaps there was a time when she might have adopted, say, a Twitter account, but not anymore. “And then Ashton [Kutcher] and I reconnected and started talking,” she adds, recalling when she started dating her now-husband and former That '70s Show co-star. “He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play.”

Also during her interview with Cosmo, the Bad Moms star addresses the near-constant pregnancy and divorce rumors that swirl around her and Kutcher.

“I don’t read anything about myself," she admits. "I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me...other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, Oh, boy, OK!"

Here's more on how the tabloid attention affects Kunis' family:

