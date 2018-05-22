Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Michael B. Jordan & More to Present at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

He had the Internet abuzz with his muscly arms at Sunday’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and now Nick Jonas and his guns are set to make another awards show appearance at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

But this time, the 25-year-old hunk will team up with producer DJ Mustard to perform their new single, “Anywhere,” in its entirety for the first time.

MTV confirmed the performance while announcing the celebrities who will perform and present at the show, hosted by Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish and airing on June 18 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California.

Other musicians scheduled to hit the stage include YouTube sensations Chloe x Halle, who will sing a medley of their songs “The Kids Are Alright” and “Warrior.”

Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan, Mila Kunis, Seth Rogen, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez and Common are among the stars who will present awards. Further presenters are yet to be named.

As well as celebrating the best of the year’s film and television, the ceremony will see Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Pratt honored with the Generation Award, and The Chi creator Lena Waithe receiving the Trailblazer Award.

See more on Jonas and the awards ceremony below.

